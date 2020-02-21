|
|
On February 15, 2020 Patrick "Pat" Alexander Brown Jr., went to join his beloved wife and be with our heavenly Father. Pat was born on the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation on January 21, 1946.
He was an enrolled member of the Quechan Indian Tribe and was a fluent speaker of "the old Kwatsan" also known as the Yuman language. He graduated from San Pasqual High School and served in the United States Army. Shortly after being honorably discharged he soon married his love Nancy and they spent 45 blessed years together building their family and making their home on the Quechan Indian Reservation.
Pat worked at a Yuma area packing plant, Yuma Ice Company, Quechan Indian Tribe work force doing roofing and construction, and lastly Patrick completed his work years at Fort Yuma Indian Health Services where he worked for maintenance for over 30 years with the late Jerry Two Hearts, long-time friend and co-worker. He and his wife had also previously owned a business on the Quechan Indian Reservation, a small café serving diner style food.
Pat enjoyed reading Louis L'amour western books, Low Rider Magazine and Native American History books and spending time with his "girls" Bella & Misty, his beloved and spoiled dogs and he enjoyed visiting local casinos. Pat loved classic cars and always enjoyed family dinners and as an Uncle, he was always supporting the accomplishments of his many nieces and nephews and family by attending whatever event they were participating in, graduations, baby showers, recitals, games etc.
Pat leaves behind his children who were greatly loved, vatsii (daughter) Leah Brown and son, Patrick Brown III, brothers Woodrow J. Brown (children Starla Cachora, Amber (James) Espino, Bosephus Brown, April Brown), Jarrell (Mary) Brown, sisters Gail Johns, Armida Brown, all of Winterhaven, CA and granddaughter Ari-shay (children Anthony, Albert, Aria) Herrera-Sierra of Yuma, AZ, In-laws Sonny (Katie) Corpuz of Laguna NM, Tommy Corpuz, Yuma, AZ.
Pat also leaves behind nieces and nephews that he said he considered "his own," after the passing of his sister he and his wife Nancy helped care and provide guidance for: Dureena and Claudette White, Mary Brown, great nephew, Zion White, nephews Caine (children Dresana, Kieran, Daylen, Kieya, Jayla) Palone, Jospeh (Krysta) Cachora (children Anaya, Brayden & Paeton Cachora), numerous beloved nieces and nephews, great nephews and nieces, cousins and beloved family and friends.
He was the type of man who was honest and direct and he was appreciated for those traits. He was sometimes stoic but kind hearted and compassionate especially towards animals and a loving family man, he will be greatly missed.
Patrick was preceded in death by his loving wife Nancy Brown, Son Thomas Alvarez, Father, Patrick A. Brown Sr., Mother & Dad Leatrice & Mariano Matus, beloved little sister, Delores W. Brown aka "Little Fawn," Uncles Fritz Brown, Steve Kelly, Elvin Kelly, and Aunts Lavina Kelly, and Mildred Miguel.
Pallbearers: Ricardo Lara, Caine Palone, Joseph Cachora, Bosephus Brown, Zion C. White, Johnny Villicana, James Espino, Raymond Trujillo, Edwin Tovar.
Honorary Pallbearers: Patrick A. Brown III, Woodrow J. Brown, Jarrell Brown Sr.,Dave Pirrotta, Mark Kelly, Normon Osborne, Gordon Osborne, Jordan Joaquin, George Apostal, Javier Apostal, Tommy Corpuz, Sonny Corpuz, Larry Hammond Jr., Chris Corpuz, Gabriel Massey, Marlon Barley, Danny Thompson and Jason Coyote.
Funeral services will be as follows: Visitation 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Yuma Mortuary Chapel, with prayer service at 2:30p.m. followed by last ceremonial rites at 5:00p.m. Quechan Bighouse. Cremation will be at dawn Tuesday, February 24, 2020 at 5:00am at the Quechan Cemetary.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 21, 2020