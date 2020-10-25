1/1
Patrick Lorenzo Velarde
1960 - 2020
On Saturday, October 17, 2020, Patrick Lorenzo Velarde, passed peacefully at home with his devoted wife, Tracy, by his side. Patrick was born November 22, 1960, in Yuma, AZ, and graduated from Yuma High School in 1979 as a Proud Criminal.

Patrick had a lifelong passion for football. With the encouragement of his coach, Monsignor O'Keefe, Patrick was able to develop and fine tune the skill of punting and kicking. This passion for football led Patrick to Arizona Western College and ultimately landed him a football scholarship at Marshall University in West Virginia, as a punter. It was there Patrick left his mark with a 43.4 yard punting average, setting a 30+ year record which he held until 2015. Patrick achieved All-american his senior year and his longest career punt was 75 yards.

Patrick was preceded in death by his father, Abraham Perea Velarde, and mother, Dorothy Estefana Velarde. He is survived by his wife Tracy, son Myles, stepchildren Jonathan (Trista) and Jamie, grandchildren Isabelle and Zackary, sibling's Guadalupe, Luciano, Abraham, Maria Isabel, Maria Margarita and Paula, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Patrick left behind a legacy of integrity, kindness and joy, sharing his smile and laughter with everyone fortunate to have known him.

"You only have one life to live and you might as well live it happy. That's why I am always smiling" - Patrick 1981

Services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 505 S. Avenue B, in Yuma AZ. Rosary at 1:30 p.m. with Mass at 2:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following services.

Published in Yuma Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.
