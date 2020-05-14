Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul August Vouaux Jr., 93, of Yuma, died May 8, 2020, in Yuma.



Born July 19, 1926, in Bellmore, N.Y., he was an aircraft mechanic and veteran of the U.S. Air Force.



There will be a private burial. Sunset Vista Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

