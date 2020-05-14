Paul August Vouaux Jr.
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul August Vouaux Jr., 93, of Yuma, died May 8, 2020, in Yuma.

Born July 19, 1926, in Bellmore, N.Y., he was an aircraft mechanic and veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

There will be a private burial. Sunset Vista Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Vista Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory
11357 East 40th Street
Yuma, AZ 85367
(928) 248-8924
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved