Paula Crawford was born to her much-loved parents, Bruce and Helen in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota.
She grew up in a close-knit happy family and was one of three children, including her brother Joe, and her sister Barbara. Paula graduated from high school in a rural community followed by college attendance in Eastern South Dakota. Paula raised 3 children, Christina, Patrick and Michael and was also grandmother to Brooke, Meagan, and Molly.
Paula spent most of her hardworking career in the auto industry in the Parts Department, oftentimes noted for her extensive knowledge, easygoing demeanor, and friendly, helpful, and humorous nature.
Paula loved animals and also enjoyed many years of fostering puppies and dogs from the Humane Society. She also enjoyed Nascar, playing piano, and participating in the choir at her church. Paula's quick wit and sharp mind made her a joy to be around.
She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends in South Dakota, Montana, and Arizona.
Memorial services to be held in Yuma, Arizona this upcoming fall.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 5, 2020