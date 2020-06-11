Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Pedro's life story with friends and family

Share Pedro's life story with friends and family

Pedro V. Corral, 86, of Yuma, died June 2, 2020, at Tucson Medical Center.



Born June 29, 1933, in Durango, Mexico, he was an agricultural foreman.



A private family service will be held.



Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements, with burial at Desert Lawn.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store