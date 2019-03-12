Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria Del Angel Kammann
795 West 28th Street
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 344-0000
For more information about
Penny Jones
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
west Cocopah Cry House
Resources
More Obituaries for Penny Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penny Ruth Jones


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Penny Ruth Jones Obituary
Penny, 54, passed away March 7, 2019 with family by her bedside.

Penny was a proud Kofa High School graduate of the class of '81 and attended college at BYU and AWC. She was a Cocopah Indian Tribal member who worked for the Tribe as Manpower Department Secretary for over 20 years. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend.

Penny is survived by her daughters Kayla and Eyahna Porter, brothers, Larry Phillips, Ruben Jones and Desmond Jim, sisters, Renee Jones, Mary Tiger and Fern Jim, nephews, Antonio Jr, Allan, Alex and Esteban Phillips, Nash Stephens and Loren Thomas, great nephews, Abel Valenzuela and Damian Phillips Serrano, nieces, Angelina Phillips, Delsie and Kelsey Jim, and Jonissa Jones, great nieces, Rachel Jones, Angel Valenzuela, Briana Stephens, Mia Miranda and Emily Ramirez.

Penny was preceded in death by her mother and father, Fern Jim and Maxie Jones, parents George and Maude Phillips, brothers, Antonio Phillips Sr. and Vernal Jones, niece Dejazu Jones, great nephews, Julio Kayden Rodriguez III and Chaysen Hasai Nash.

Services will be held at Funeraria Del Angel kammann on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 3PM. Officiating will be Reverend Ray and June Stillings of Church of the Nazarene. Traditional services at the west Cocopah Cry House at 5PM with cremation Thursday, March 14, 2019 5AM.

Pallbearers will be Antonio Jr., Allan and Woodrow Phillips, Edward Martinez, Daniel Sestiaga and Mason Sundust.

Honorary Pallbearers will include Brandon and Loren Phillips, Thomas Bervin, James Barley, Clint Keyoite, Marlowe Barley, Brett Tiger, Edmund Dominguez, Leo C. Porter Jr., Larry Phillips, Ruben Jones and Desmond Jim.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeraria Del Angel Kammann
Download Now