Penny, 54, passed away March 7, 2019 with family by her bedside.



Penny was a proud Kofa High School graduate of the class of '81 and attended college at BYU and AWC. She was a Cocopah Indian Tribal member who worked for the Tribe as Manpower Department Secretary for over 20 years. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend.



Penny is survived by her daughters Kayla and Eyahna Porter, brothers, Larry Phillips, Ruben Jones and Desmond Jim, sisters, Renee Jones, Mary Tiger and Fern Jim, nephews, Antonio Jr, Allan, Alex and Esteban Phillips, Nash Stephens and Loren Thomas, great nephews, Abel Valenzuela and Damian Phillips Serrano, nieces, Angelina Phillips, Delsie and Kelsey Jim, and Jonissa Jones, great nieces, Rachel Jones, Angel Valenzuela, Briana Stephens, Mia Miranda and Emily Ramirez.



Penny was preceded in death by her mother and father, Fern Jim and Maxie Jones, parents George and Maude Phillips, brothers, Antonio Phillips Sr. and Vernal Jones, niece Dejazu Jones, great nephews, Julio Kayden Rodriguez III and Chaysen Hasai Nash.



Services will be held at Funeraria Del Angel kammann on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 3PM. Officiating will be Reverend Ray and June Stillings of Church of the Nazarene. Traditional services at the west Cocopah Cry House at 5PM with cremation Thursday, March 14, 2019 5AM.



Pallbearers will be Antonio Jr., Allan and Woodrow Phillips, Edward Martinez, Daniel Sestiaga and Mason Sundust.



Honorary Pallbearers will include Brandon and Loren Phillips, Thomas Bervin, James Barley, Clint Keyoite, Marlowe Barley, Brett Tiger, Edmund Dominguez, Leo C. Porter Jr., Larry Phillips, Ruben Jones and Desmond Jim.