Philip Eugene "Phil" Gerber, 51, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at home in Yuma Arizona. He was born June 11, 1969 in Garden City, Kansas, the son of Norbert Lee Gerber, Sr. and Sarah Ann (Ohmes) Gerber.



Phil grew up in Garden City, Kansas where he graduated from high school in 1987. In 1987 Phil joined the Air Force and served in Korea & Desert Storm as Security Police until 1991. After being honorably discharged, he returned to the States where he served as a police officer in Garden City from 1992 to 2000. In 2000 he moved his family to Yuma, Arizona to serve on the Yuma Police Force. He served from 2000-2011 in Yuma until he was injured in the line of duty. Phil was a loving father and grandfather whose greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.



Survivors include 3 children Shawnita (Frank) Castaneda, Jacob Gerber and Shaianne Gerber; 2 grandchildren Gabryl and Mikayla; 6 brothers George Gerber, Rick (Donna) Gerber, Steve (Laurie) Gerber, Mike (Tavane) Gerber, Ron (Kelly) Gerber, and Norbert Lee Gerber Jr.; 2 sisters Agnes (Charles) Brisendine and Theresa (Bruce) Seiler; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunts.



Phil is preceded in death by his parents and his brother James Gerber, stepson's Shawn and Shawhe.



Memorial Services planned for September 26th 2020.

