Phillip Manuel Galindo passed away on September 30, 2019 at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma, Arizona. He was born on April 24, 2000 in Monterrey, California to Refugia Pastores.
Phillip was active in Strong Heart Native Society in High School. He lived in Fort Yuma, Winterhaven, California. Phillip loved to be around his friends and family, mostly his best friends and cousins. Phillip loved history; he was smart and very bright. He was a big fan of Eminem and Hopsin. He loved traveling and listening to music. Phillip also loved singing his Traditional Bird Songs. Phillip was loved by everyone he came across. He also loved to joke a lot and make everyone around him laugh. Phillip loved to "school" people on knowledge, if you wanted to know about something interesting in the world Phillip was always, somehow able to tell you about it.
Phillip is survived by, his mother, Retugia Pastores; step-father, Mick Pastores, brothers, Mario Arroyo, Nathaniel Arroyo; sister, Nianna Arroyo. His cousins, Alejandro Rosales, Manuel Galindo Jr., Jissel Galindo, Armando Galindo Jr., Luissa Galindo. Aunts, Marilyn Galindo, Cecilia Galindo, Erica Livas, Brittney Ruiz, Letoya Escalanti, Jasmine Ramirez. Uncles, Armando Galindo, Manuel Galindo, Jesus Galindo, Steven Estrada.
Phillip is preceded in death by his grandmother, Phyllis Montague-Valenzuela; grandfather, Aurelio "Jesse" Valenzuela, grandfather, Manuel Jesus Galindo Sr.; grandmother Marilyn Bard and cousin, Marcelino Peña and aunt, Melanie Bard.
Services will be this Friday, October 4, 2019 at Yuma Mortuary with Viewing at 3:30 pm until 4:30 pm. Traditional Tribal Rites will be at 5:00 pm and cremation will be on Saturday morning at 5:00 am.
Pallbearers will be Angelito Alvarez, Leo Daniel Alvarez, Victor Alvarez, Andrew Limones, Josiah Montague, Cedric Lukee, Andrew Luna, Samuel Luna, Christopher McNeely, Brendan McNeely, Jacob Menta, Adrian Lopez.
Honorary Pallbearers will be, Mick Pastores, Steven Estrada, Mario Arroyo, Nathaniel Arroyo, Alejandro Rosales, Armando Galindo, Manuel Galindo, Jesus Galindo, Bruce Montague, Joseph Montague, Mike Jackson Sr., Keeny Escalanti Sr. and Virgil Smith.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 3, 2019