Phillip Santos Hernandez Jr., known by his friends as "Philly Cat", passed away November 28, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Phillip was a very caring, funny, joyful person to be around.
He is survived by his brothers; Emilio, Greg, Jacob, sister; Vinona Hernandez, parents; Victoria and Phillip Hernandez Sr. and numerous family and friends.
His pallbearers are Emilio Hernandez, Greg Hernandez, Gilbert Mills, Dushane Mills, Jesus Mills, Manuel Millas Anthony Mills, Alex Ruiz, Joseph.
Funeral services will be held at West Cocopah Cryhouse December 10, 2019 at 5:00 pm – 5:00 am.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Dec. 8, 2019