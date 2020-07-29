1/
Phillip Wamsley
1943 - 2020
Phil was born in Tucson, AZ. He passed away at home on July 20 after a long illness.

After graduating from high school, he joined the Army and served in Germany.He was a retired conductor from Union Pacific Railroad.

He is survived by his wife, Reva; sons, Neil; Steffan and Peter and stepdaughters, Teresa Murphy and Sheila Payne. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry, nieces, Jamie Martinez and Misti Mckee. Granddaughters, Cynthia Exleben; Alicia Sosa; Melissa Wamsley; Alyssa Wamsley; grandson, Steven Rose and cousin, Mary Lou Slater.

He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Helen Wamsley.

Phil was a lifelong Christian and is now reunited in heaven with his parents.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Published in Yuma Sun on Jul. 29, 2020.
