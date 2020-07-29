Phil was born in Tucson, AZ. He passed away at home on July 20 after a long illness.



After graduating from high school, he joined the Army and served in Germany.He was a retired conductor from Union Pacific Railroad.



He is survived by his wife, Reva; sons, Neil; Steffan and Peter and stepdaughters, Teresa Murphy and Sheila Payne. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry, nieces, Jamie Martinez and Misti Mckee. Granddaughters, Cynthia Exleben; Alicia Sosa; Melissa Wamsley; Alyssa Wamsley; grandson, Steven Rose and cousin, Mary Lou Slater.



He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Helen Wamsley.



Phil was a lifelong Christian and is now reunited in heaven with his parents.



Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store