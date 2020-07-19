Phyllis Jean Hill passed away on July 11, 2020 in Kingmen Arizona.



Phyllis Hill was born on July 14, 1944 in Ft. Yuma Arizona to her Father Mark Barley and Her Mother Jacqueline Duro.



Phyllis was born and raised on the Ft Yuma Reservation. After Phyllis graduated high school she attended nursing school and became a Registered Nurse. Phyllis worked as an RN in Yuma Arizona for many years, she enjoyed working with her patients and helping others. In her later years Phyllis would work for her Tribe at Paradise Casino where she eventually retired.



Phyllis enjoyed gambling with close friends, eating out and spending time with her Nephew Tim and Granddaughter Cora. Phyllis was always there to help her family, she was looked up to for making hard decisions, she enjoyed laughing and joking, her infectious smile will be greatly missed.



Phyllis is survived by her Sister Valverine Barley, Granddaughters, Cora Jean Hill, Kailani Bea Barley, Nephews Timothy Thomas, Jordan Thomas, Zachary Thomas, Matthew Thomas, Taylor Thomas, Travis Manchado , Jake Owens, Calvin Owens, Bruno Owens, Nieces, Deloni Snowden, Clelanae Snowden, Daisy Ruiz, and Marley & Jovi Barker, numerous Cousins and friends.



Phyllis is preceded in Death by her Husband Carlton Hill, Sons Christopher Hill and James Barley, Her Father Mark Barley and her Mother Jacqueline Duro, Sister Charlotte Barley, Brothers Philbert Barley, Curtis Barley, and Jerry Barley. Niece Avelina Parra and Nephews Phillip Parra and Anthony Thomas.



Pallbearers, Timothy Thomas, Mathew Thomas, Jordan Thomas, Zachary Thomas, Taylor Thomas, Travis Manchado, Jake Owens, Calvin Owens, Bruno Owens, Jacob Menta and Angel Medal.



Honorary Pallbearers, Woodrow and Bosephus Brown. Viewing Services will be at Yuma Mortuary on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tribal Rites will follow at the Quechan Big House on July 23 at 3:00 a.m. until cremation 5:00 a.m.

