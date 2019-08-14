|
Ralph Land was born in Yuma, Arizona, on February 28, 1945 to Knolic & Imogene Land. He is the third of four boys: Larry, Leland, and Chuck.
Bard, California is Ralph's childhood home. After graduation from San Pasqual School, he joined the Army and served for three years. When Ralph finished his time with the Army, he worked in construction for a few years and then decided on a career in farming in 1970. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and volunteering with the local 4-H club.
On August 7, 2019, Ralph passed away at Banner Memorial Hospital.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Ann, of 18 years, and her children: Aimee Merrell, Matthew Barrett, Ryan Barrett, Emilee Renteria, and Elizabeth Barrett. Ralph loved sharing Ann's 23 grandchildren. Ralph is also survived by his children, Ralph Land II and Deeann Wainwright, whom he shared with former spouse, Carol Land. Together they have four grandchildren.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 17 at J. Warren Mortuary (525 N. Peart Rd. Casa Grande, AZ). Burial will take place on Monday, August 19, at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, AZ at 9 a.m.
Ralph's family would like to express their appreciation to the doctors and staff of Banner Memorial Hospital's Wound Care Clinic and ICU.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Aug. 14, 2019