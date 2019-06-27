Ralph William Notto, age 89, died peacefully in Yuma, Arizona on June 21, 2019 with his wife of 65 years by his side.



Ralph was a kind and humble man, a loving husband and father, and a mentor and friend to countless people throughout the world. He led a rich life and made extraordinary accomplishments. He was most proud of his pioneering role toward the development of the first Electronic Data Interchange Standards (EDI) in 1975. These standards are a key component of electronic commerce that were ultimately adopted and are still in use by a vast majority of business and government entities across the globe. Realizing the significance of these standards, Ralph documented the history of their development and the people involved as the events unfolded. This work was published in his last book, Challenge and Consequence …forcing change to eCommerce.



Ralph was a first-generation American, which he viewed as a responsibility and a fuel to achieve success. He was born and raised in Minnesota, lived and worked in Maryland for over 40 years and moved to Arizona after his retirement. He was an eternal optimist, a visionary and had a passionate entrepreneurial spirit. He started many businesses, authored several books, and was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Ralph was the first in his family to go to college and later in life earned an advanced degree. He was also a natural teacher and, by his example, inspired many to achieve success in both their personal and professional lives.



His home life was rich as well. As a young man he built a summer cottage in Wisconsin. Within those walls contain everlasting memories of good times with family and friends. Ralph often volunteered his services to both his church and his community, coached youth baseball, loved to garden, and always wore a contagious smile.



He is survived by his wife Dorothy (Franklin) Notto; five children, Jeanne Elnadry and her husband, Emad Elnadry, Susan Reamer, Julie Notto, Tom Notto, and Bob Notto and his wife, Ginger Deane; grandchildren, Chris (Reamer) Therrien and her wife Jesica Pagano-Therrien, Beth (Reamer) Reilly and her husband Simon Reilly, Kevin Reamer and his wife Jessica Blumberg, Meg (Reamer) Woodberry and her husband Martin Woodberry, Anita Notto, Andy Notto, and Leo Notto; great-grandchildren, Ely and Leo Therrien, Parker and Ellis Reilly; also survived by his sister Eleanor Nagel. Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Carmela Notto; brother, Leonard Notto; and son-in-law Blakie Vance.



Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1815 S. 8th Ave., Yuma AZ followed by a luncheon reception and celebration of life, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. at All Saints Memorial Chapel, 170 E. 17th Pl., Yuma AZ.