Ralph William Notto


1930 - 2019
Ralph William Notto Obituary
Ralph William Notto, 89, of Yuma, died June 21, 2019, at Emerald Springs.

Born April 28, 1930, in St. Paul, Minn., he was a software developer and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, with burial at noon at Desert Lawn. A celebration of life will follow from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at All Saints Cremation, 170 E. 17th Place.

All Saints Cremation & Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements, including cremation.
Published in The Yuma Sun on June 30, 2019
