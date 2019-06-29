Home

ALL SAINTS CREMATION & MEMORIAL CHAPEL - Yuma
170 E. 17th Place
Yuma, AZ 85364
928-276-9871
Ralph Notto
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
1815 S. 8th Ave.
Yuma, AZ
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
All Saints Memorial Chapel
170 E. 17th Pl.
Yuma, AZ
Ralph William Notto


1930 - 2019
Ralph William Notto Obituary
Ralph William Notto, 89, of Yuma, died June 21, 2019, at Emerald Springs.

Born April 28, 1930, in St. Paul, Minn., he was a software developer and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, with burial at noon at Desert Lawn. A celebration of life will follow from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at All Saints Cremation, 170 E. 17th Place.

All Saints Cremation & Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements, including cremation.
Published in The Yuma Sun on June 30, 2019
