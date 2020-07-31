Ramon Gonzales II went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He passed away peacefully with his loving wife Aurora and his son David by his side. Ramon was born on September 9, 1940 to his parents Ramon Martinez Gonzalez I and Carmen Cano Gonzalez of Yuma, Arizona.



He attained several degrees a BS in Mathematics and a MS in Physical Science. In 1959 he met the love of his life Aurora Archuleta. On June 24 they just celebrated 59 loving years as husband and wife after knowing each other for 61 years. They had 8 beautiful children, Ramon Joseph, David Gerard, Cathleen Marie, Doreen Marie, Eileen Marie, Theresa Angela, Lisa Ann and Cynthia Diane. Three of them were triplets. They raised their children and 1 grandchild Angela Renee, later raising 3 more, David Manuel, Raquel Sanquel and Veronica Carmella with others later.



He moved from living in Arizona for his entire life, minus his Service in the United States Navy. They left Phoenix and he moved his family to Northern California after accepting a position at Mare Island Naval Shipyard and eventually making his home in Vacaville, California.



Ramon (Monchie), had a beautiful mind with unique and extensive Mathematical abilities. He worked in the Nuclear Field for 30 years, working side by side with his best friend, his son David for 27 years and his grandson Joaquin for 7 years. All of his family was extremely important to him.



Ramon was a devout Catholic who had immense faith and an endless love and devotion to God. Ramon always prayed for others and praying the Rosary was a vital part of his daily life. To close I will quote Ramon's daily prayer, he would say, "Thank you for my wife, Thank you for my life... and May God Bless You..."



He is survived by his loving sister Diana Ruble, (Yuma, Az.). He is survived by his loving wife Aurora, (Vacaville) and their children, David Gonzales 57 (Lourdes); Cathleen Clayton-Gonzales 56; Doreen Lewis 56 (Jon); Eileen Gonzales 56; Theresa Lorenzana 54 (Jose); Lisa Brown 52 and Cynthia Ramirez 50. He is also survived by 18 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren, with 2 more on the way, and his loyal canine Athena. He loved his faithful dog. All of his Family was very special to him and a very big part of his life.



Ramon was preceded in death by his parents, Ramon Gonzalez l and Carmen Gonzalez; his eldest son. Ramon Joseph Gonzales III; his son in law, Jason Alec Brown; his nephew, Manuel Adolpho Pombo; Paul Gaynor and others.



A Private Viewing will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Oakmont Funeral Home in Vacaville, CA. A Private Rosary will be held with Aurora and her Family. We encourage others to pray the Rosary at their homes as well for Ramon.



A Funeral will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. The Church is located at 350 Stinson Avenue, Vacaville, CA 95688. (Masks are required, Social Distancing Rules Will Apply.)



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Flowers will only be able to be received at the Church or in lieu of flowers please donate for Masses on behalf of Ramon, or a donation can be made to the St. Mary's Catholic Church or St. Joseph's Catholic Church, in Vacaville.



He loved the Roman Catholic Church and it was always a very big part of his life.

