Ramona Mendez Gastelum (Nani), 63, our beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend peacefully passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born on July 19, 1957 in Yuma, Arizona to Francisco Mendez and Theresa Angulo. She met her husband, Louis Gastelum, in Yuma where they married on August 9, 1997. Together, for over 29 years, they joyfully raised their children, grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. She tirelessly gave her all to those she loved. She was a proud waitress for over 30 years at historic restaurants in the Yuma community - Genes Restaurant & Chretins Mexican Restaurant. Rae was the Belle of every ball and there was never a dull moment in her company.



Rae is survived by her husband, Louis Gastelum. Children; Dakota (Kinsee) McMahon, Tanisha (Francisco) Castillo, Kyle (Darien) Carbajal, Marcie (Paul) Pikel, Victoria (Cathi) Gastelum, and Louis Jr. (Brian) Gastelum. Mother, Mary Mendez. Sisters; Mary Petunia (Reymundo Chon) Gonzalez, Dora Mendez, Monica (Danny) Soliz. Brothers; Michael Mendez and Ruben Mendez, Sr., 15 grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.



She is predeceased by both her parents; her brothers, Robert Bobby Mendez, Joe Mendez Sr., Frank Mendez Jr., Joe Baby Joe Mendez, and Raymond Mendez; sisters; Dora Gonzalez, Frances Penchi Lagunas, Guadalupe Lupe Mendez Ortega, Clara (Peaches) Bohanon, Socorro (Corina) Bohanon, and grandson, Airan Castillo.



While Rae is joyfully reunited with her family in heaven, she will be dearly missed by her surviving family and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Yuma Mortuary & Cremation from 5:00pm 10:00pm. Prayer service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00am, with final interment at Desert Lawn Memorial Park immediately following.

