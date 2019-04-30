|
Randy Tim Horner, 66, passed away on April 26, 2019 at home. He was born on September 25, 1952 in Woodward, OK to Billy and Jessie Horner.
Randy lived in Yuma for 18 1/2 years. He worked as a CRC in the Nuclear Medicine Department at YRMC 18 1/2 years. He was an avid camper, hiker, and visitor of National Parks.
He was survived by his loving wife of 27 years, 4 children and 2 brothers.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the National Park Service.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 30, 2019