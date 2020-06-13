Raul "Don Ruly" Anaya, 87, of San Luis, Ariz., died June 9, 2020, in Yuma.
Born May 22, 1933, in Tanganzicuaro, Michoacan, Mexico, he was an agricultural laborer.
Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation.
Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.