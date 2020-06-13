Or Copy this URL to Share

Raul "Don Ruly" Anaya, 87, of San Luis, Ariz., died June 9, 2020, in Yuma.



Born May 22, 1933, in Tanganzicuaro, Michoacan, Mexico, he was an agricultural laborer.



