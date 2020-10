Or Copy this URL to Share

Raul Cruz Reveles, 60, of Yuma, died Sept. 27, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Owner of Reveles Hammer Roofing, he was born Dec. 5, 1959, in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.



Wake will be 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Desert Valley Mortuary Chapel, with rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn.

