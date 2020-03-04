|
Raul Lopez, aged 91, died on February 28, 2020 next to his loving wife Mary. From his birth on April 3, 1928, to his death, he was always surrounded by family, his first and foremost priority.
He was born to a large family in Somerton, the youngest of 8 children. He was a hard worker and began his working life at the age of 12, working the fields to help support his family. At the age of 18 he joined the US Army to serve during the Korean Conflict. He was awarded The World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal. He returned home and married the love of his life Mary Sanchez in 1955. The young couple purchased a home in Yuma where he lived for 64 years until his death. Raul was the Advertising and Promotions Director for J.M. McDonald's Department Store (formerly Sanguinetti Department Store) and Anthony's Department Store. He was a lifetime parishioner at Immaculate Conception and was the former Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Past President of the Club Latino, Past President of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Past State Director of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), Chairman of the Jimmy Durante Children's Fund, one of the incorporators of 78-CRIME and Founder and Past President of SER Jobs for Progress. He volunteered for the IC Home and School Association, Mexican Quake Aid, Bi-Lingual HIV/Aids Education, Equal Employment Education Task Force and Voter Registration. He headed the Lopez Family that was nominated for the 1986 Hispanic Family of the Year by Hispanic Family Recognition, Inc. and in 1997 he was honored by Valle del Sol, Inc. for his service to the Hispanic community. Raul received numerous recognitions for his community service and leadership.
He is preceded in death by his father Diego, his mother Ignacia, and seven brothers and sisters; daughter Angela Louise, and two grandsons.
He is survived by his wife Mary, children Raquel, Maria Victoria (Warren) Fagerstrom, Terri (Mike) Gibbs, Anna (Drew) Daniels, Mary Frances, Xavier (Jenn), Sergio and Rebecca (Luke) Clemence; 15 grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.
Wake will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5-7pm with the rosary at 7pm at Desert Valley Mortuary Chapel in Somerton.
Funeral Mass will be held, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10am at Immaculate Conception Church, with the Graveside Service following at 11:30am at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. Reception to follow at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Hall until 5pm. Family and friends invited.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 4, 2020