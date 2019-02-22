Mr. Raymond P. Chretin Sr. died peacefully and joined the Lord on February 15, 2019.



Mr. Chretin was a native of Yuma born on August 31, 1922, he was 96 years old. Raymond Attended Yuma Schools and was part of the first graduating class from Immaculate Conception parochial school. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and was a Fourth Degree 56 year Honorary life-time member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a 64 year Honorary life-time member of the American Legion.



A Veteran of World War II; he served proudly in the 91st Infantry Division, 362 Regiment, First Battalion, Company B. His unit was engaged in combat during the invasion of North Africa, Sicily and the Italian Campaigns. Raymond received the Combat Infantry Badge, the African/ Middle Eastern/European Theater service medals, the World War II Victory medal and the Good Conduct Medal.



Upon receiving an honorable discharge from the Army Raymond returned to Yuma and joined his brothers Joseph and Victor Chretin as part of the original partnership that founded and developed Chretins's Mexican Foods Restaurant. Raymond held the position of General Partner and Executive Chef for 38 years. He was responsible for food production and product development. Raymond retired as an active partner in 1982.



Raymond was married for 72 years to Rebecca D. Chretin and leaves his sister Mrs. Carmen Rodriguez of Los Angeles, and 5 children: Mr. Raymond Chretin Jr. of Tucson, Arizona, Mrs. Linda Rodriguez, Mrs. Helen Angulo, Mr. James Chretin of Yuma, Arizona, Ms. Rose Marie Chretin of Phoenix, Arizona. And 10 Nieces and Nephews.



Also Surviving are 22 Grandchildren, 32 Great Grandchildren, and 7 Great-Great Grandchildren.



Mr. Chretin leaves a rich legacy of family, friends and fond memories. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, patience and dedication to his family and friends. He will be missed by all.



Memorial services will be held on Monday, February 25th 2019 at Johnson Mortuary, 1415 S. First Avenue, Yuma, Arizona with viewing at 5 PM to 9 PM with rosery at 7 PM. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, February the 26th at 11 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 505 S. Ave B, Yuma, Arizona; with Interment to follow at Johnson Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 1415 S First Avenue, Yuma, Arizona.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bridget's Gift Breast Cancer Fund, PO Box 2812 Yuma, Arizona 85365



Pallbearers are, Mr. Raymond Chretin III, Mr. Robby Rodriguez, Mr. Nicholas Rodriguez, Mr. James Chretin, Mr. Jason Chretin, Mr. Patrick Richey, Mr. Jon Richey and Mr. Steven Richey.



Honorary Pallbearers are, Mr. Mark Chretin, Mr. Christopher Angulo, Mr. David Angulo, Ms. Rebecca Rodriguez, Ms. Angela Angulo, Ms. Rose Marie Chretin, Mrs. Grayce Groves, and Mr. Michael Chretin.