Rebecca Ann Kelly (Becky), 62, of Fort Yuma was called home Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was born February 9, 1958 at Fort Yuma Indian Hospital to Lavina Kelly and Johnny Townsend, and was the third eldest of her sisters.



During her younger years she attended Elementary School in Scottsdale AZ. In 1974 she then went on to attend High School at The Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, NM where she excelled in pottery making and was also a Cheerleader for the IAIA Thunderbirds. After a short time in New Mexico she met and married Larry Vicenti then moved back to the Fort Yuma Reservation where they raised 4 children. Along with becoming a mother, she was involved in sports activities alongside her sisters, she loved to play basketball and in the late 70s with the help of her then husband they started a women's all native basketball team called the "TRIBETTES" their team often placed or won in the Southwest Tribal Basketball Circuits. She also played women's and co-ed softball, and with her vivacious attitude amongst her family and friends in sports she obtained many lifelong friendships. She was an avid lover of music especially her Motown, and as a child she and her siblings would spend hours lips syncing to their favorite songs. Later in life she would pursue employment in the medical field, first joining and completing the CNA program at Yuma Regional Medical Center, then attending Lampson College in Phoenix, AZ after which she became a medical clerk/coder for the Fort Yuma Indian Health Service where she worked for many years. Some may remember seeing her in patient registration at Fort Yuma IHS, who can forget her contagious smile, witty quips, her knowledge and empathy which made her an asset during her years with IHS.



In her home life she worked hard to make sure her four children had the best opportunities growing up whether it be rushing them to pow wows, sports games, recitals, or just taking trips near or far. When she became a grandma she was so proud and ecstatic, and the moment she became a great grandma she made it a point to make time for each and every child, always doting on how much they all meant to her. With her made up songs she would sing to the kids, to the little silly nicknames, there will always be a void without grandma Becky being her silly self. When it came to her grown children each added different sparks to her life, she always had to have her puzzles, Law & Order, I Love Lucy, and First and foremost her PITTSBURG STEELERS! Our momma was a very hard person to love, but if you were one of the lucky ones you know you were loved forever and whole heartedly.



She is Survived by her Children: Stephen Vicenti, Vanessa Ortega (Ruben), Anesia Noriega(Oscar), Lynette Vicenti (David). Grandchildren: Benicio Vicenti, Iliana Vicenti, Zoangou "Baby Z" Moore, Oscar Noriega III, Mathew Noriega, Lawrence Noriega, Brian Noriega, Talia Corona(Dhamar), Troy Ortega (Delsie), Lavina Ortega(Felipe). Great Grandchilden: Christian Noriega, Nina Noriega, Dhamar "Bear Bear" Corona, Irie Montano, Zion. Montano. Sisters: Caroljean Miguel, Deborah Villicana (Juan), Dorinda Ironcloud (Alfred), Brother: Matthew "Musky" Kelly. Nieces and Nephews: Patricia Miguel, Jennifer Miguel, Celisse Cornejo (Angel), Stella Ironcloud, Bethany Ironcloud, Rosalinda McDonald (Darius), John Villicana (Tanisha), Angel Townsend, Troy Townsend Jr., Chiloe Townsend, Thai Townsend, Travis Townsend, Christina Garcia, Bryce Kelly (Jessica), Katherine Kelly, Brittany Miguel (Marvin). Great Nieces and Nephews: Marcellus, Daeja, Daemon, Brina, Jason, Cylis, Jasper, Alfredo, Ruby, Faye and numerous more.



She is Preceded In death by: Father: Johnny Townsend, Mother: Lavina Kelly, Brothers: Addison Miguel Jr., Byron Miguel, Videl Townsend, Mark Kelly, Troy Townsend Sr., Sister: Coleen Miguel, Velma Townsend Nephews: John Gastelum, Thomas "TJ" Ironcloud, Vincenzo Villicana, William Villicana.



Services will be at Yuma Mortuary Friday, October 2, 2020 with family viewing from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm, and a Celebration of Life Service from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm, Quechan Burial Rites to follow at midnight on Saturday, October 3, 2020 with cremation at 5:00 am at Quechan Big House. Flowers can be sent to Yuma Mortuary.



Pallbearers: Troy Ortega, Mathew Noriega, Brian Noriega, Lawrence Noriega, Marcellus McDonald, Mars Kelly, Joseph Andreas, Andrew Andreas, Ezra Andreas



Honorary Pallbearers: Larry Vicenti, Stephen Vicenti, Benicio Vicenti, Oscar Noriega Jr., Patrick Moore, Ruben Ortega, Dhamar Corona, Felipe Montano, John Villicana, Juan Villicana, Matthew Kelly, Bryce Kelly, Joannes Bobtailbear, Woodrow Brown, Jarrell Brown, Patrick Brown III, Zion White, Emilio Escalanti, Peter Escalanti III, Keeny Escalanti Sr., Troy Townsend Jr., Thai Townsend, Travis Townsend, Mike Watkins, Marvin Sharkey III, James Ruiz Sr., Marlow Barley Sr., Marlon Barley, Army Staff Sergeant Oscar Noriega III currently serving in the Middle East.



"In my distress I prayed to the LORD and the LORD answered me and set me free" PSALM 118:5



"Now you can rest your weary head, you don't have to fight anymore our beautiful momma"

Love,

Nessa, Tina Mae, Baby Lynn, and Fano



The Family would like to thank Jordan Joaquin, Charles Escalanti, and Sophia Perez, Cindy S. Baldwin, Bernaliza Arce, Tosannah Mahkewa, Claudette White, Carmen Miguel, and Marlow Barley and Family.



