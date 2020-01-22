Home

Rebecca Marie Bradford


1987 - 2020
Rebecca Marie Bradford Obituary
Rebecca Marie Bradford (Becky), age 32, passed into peace January 15, 2020 in Yuma, AZ. She was born December 9, 1987 in Phoenix, AZ and later moved to Yuma, AZ.

Yuma is where friends became family and a city became home. Becky had a deep love for children and was active in many groups and organizations throughout the community. She had a big personality and to know her was to love her.

Becky is preceded in death by her parents Ken and Caroline Bradford.

A celebration of life will be held at the Littlewood Co-op on Friday January 24, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 22, 2020
