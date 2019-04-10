Reginaldo L. Ortiz, age 91, peacefully passed March 28, 2019 at his home in the Foothills of Yuma, Arizona.



Reginaldo was born in Tucson, Arizona on October 24, 1927.



After graduating High School, he enlisted in the Army/Air Force serving 4 years as a Flight Engineer on a B-17. He was stationed in the Philippines and Guam areas. He was a part of the" Mad Mappers Squadron" whose duties entailed taking pictures of all surrounding islands. Reginaldo was a WWII Veteran.



He married Carmen Valdez after meeting her on a blind date. They were married for 53 years and raised three children.



He continued his love for aviation and was an aircraft mechanic for over 30 years working in different phases in the advancement in air travel. His knowledge on planes was extensive making no plane in the sky unrecognizable and without a story. He became an avid writer of short stories and published a saga titled the" Headless Horsemen". He enjoyed drawing and illustrated all of his books and stories. His greatest passion was riding his horses. He stopped riding at the age of 90 years old having outlived all of his trusty steeds.



He is survived by his Daughter, Gloria Ortiz-Crowder, and Son, A. James Ortiz. He had 6 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife Carmen V. Ortiz and a son Robert R. Ortiz.



His services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Sunset Vista Cemetery in the Foothills at 10:00 a.m.