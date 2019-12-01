|
|
Robert "Bob" Soto Carrillo, age 87, passed away on November 20, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona. Bob was born on August 23, 1932 in Willcox, Arizona to Tiburcio Carrillo and Elvira Mendoza Soto.
Prior to beginning his career in law enforcement, Bob served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After serving in the Air Force, Bob began his law enforcement career with the City of Tucson Police Department before becoming an Arizona Highway Patrolman. Throughout his years with the Arizona Highway Patrol starting in May of 1957, he patrolled in
Willcox, Bisbee, Benson, Douglas and Tucson. During his years spent patrolling south eastern Arizona, he was promoted to Sergeant and transferred into Criminal Investigations as a narcotics unit supervisor. Bob moved to Yuma in 1972 and retired in Yuma in December of 1977. After retiring from the Arizona Highway Patrol, Bob was appointed to be the City of Yuma Municipal Court Judge. He was then elected and re-elected for several terms. After fifteen years Bob retired once again and spent his remaining years in Yuma.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Margaret "June" A. Carrillo (May 18, 2019).
He is survived by his son Robert A. Carrillo; daughter, Yolanda Duran (Mario). Grandchildren, Anna Marie McGee (Mike); Brian Carrillo (Janet); Daniel Duran; David Duran (Meghan); Robert E. Carrillo (Kristen); and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Joe and Ray Carrillo
Services will be held in Willcox, Arizona. Rosary will be offered at Westlawn Chapel Mortuary on December 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on December 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment of his cremains will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
Rest in peace "Arizona Kid".
Published in The Yuma Sun on Dec. 1, 2019