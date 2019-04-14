Home

Rex Evan Yarwood


1956 - 2019
Rex Evan Yarwood Obituary
Rex Yarwood, 62, a Yuma native, born on August 23, 1956 passed away on April 5, 2019, in Lyman, Nebraska.

Rex was a legendary, hard working, fun loving cowboy. He was a Yuma High School graduate, and an amazing father and friend.

He leaves behind three children; Ryan Yarwood, Sarah Scolari, Cassidy Kral (Richard), three step children in Nebraska, and seventeen grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father Robert Yarwood and mother Saraella "Punky" Yarwood of Yuma, AZ.

May his memory live on; he will be missed dearly.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 14, 2019
