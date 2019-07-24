Rhonda Lynn Roop, 58, of Yuma, AZ passed away at St. Joseph Barrows Hospital in Phoenix, AZ on July 20th, 2019 from complications of a massive stroke; her father and sister were by her side.



She was the daughter of Jon Roop of Ollie, IA and Katherine Roop of Sigourney, IA. She was born March 25th 1961 in Sigourney, IA and at 18 months of age diagnosed with juvenile diabetes or Type 1. She was the youngest in the state at that time to be diagnosed at the University of Iowa Hospital. She graduated from Sigourney High School in 1979 and Iowa State University in 1983 for Industrial Engineering. She worked for 3M as a 3-state sales representative in the Upper Northwest Territory selling sandpaper and other 3M products. She had the ability to make the most of any situation or circumstance.



Due to complications of diabetes she became disabled and lived in the Seattle area of Washington and later moved to Yuma, AZ. She loved traveling with friends and visiting family. She was a member of the Kiawanias and served as president in 2015. She was a loyal volunteer for the American Veterans/KWVA Post 330 and a member of the Moose Lodge in Yuma.



Her generosity and spunk will be missed by all. Her wishes will be honored for cremation and private services will be held at a later date.



She is survived by her parents previously mentioned; older sister Becky (Dan) Thompkins of Storm Lake, IA; younger sister Beth (John) Gent of Webster, IA and younger brother Joe (Nancy) Roop of Richland, IA.



She was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, Loyal and Virginia Roop of Ollie, IA and Richard and Rosalee Starr of Richland, IA. Lastly she loved her dogs over the years, Sampson, Zach, Token, Cleo, Sparky, Heinz, Sasha, and Winston, all of whom also preceded her in death. Missy Mae needs a new home.



Donations may be given in her honor to the JDRF for Type 1 Diabetes or a . Published in The Yuma Sun on July 24, 2019