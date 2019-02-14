Ricardo "Ric" Ramon Daniel, age 57, passed away Sunday, February 10th 2019, in his home with family members by his side. Ricardo was born March 7th 1961 in Yuma, AZ to Ramon and Adelina Daniel, and was the youngest of four children.



He was a graduate of Yuma High School, Class of '79. Ric spent his life and career at Quick Refrigeration and for many years was the General Manager before his death. He was an active member of the community participating annually in the Yuma County Fair, MATO, Rib Cook-Offs, and more. He was a man of faith who loved his family, fishing, off-roading, cooking, traveling, golfing, riding his Harley, and spending time with friends. His presence is this community will be so greatly missed, but never forgotten.



He is proceeded in death his parents Ramon and Adelina Daniel, and sister, Elena Villa.



He is survived by his two daughters, Alexandra and Audrianna Daniel; Grandson, Dominic Price; Siblings, Franciso Daniel, Gisela Daniel (Sister-In-Law), Arlinda Gilmore, Frank Gilmore (Brother-In-Law); Nephews and Nieces, Jeanette Somo, Elisha Daniel, Bert Villa Jr., Jimmy Gilmore, Tim Villa, Danielle Gilmore, Marissa Atkinson; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, and Godchildren.



Wake to be held on Friday, February 15th, 2019 from 6pm-9pm, with Rosary at 7pm at Yuma Mortuary. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 16th 2019 at 10am at Immaculate Conception Church to be followed by burial service at Desert Lawn Memorial.



Reception will be held at Ric's home after burial service. Flowers for funeral services can be sent to Yuma Mortuary. Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 14, 2019