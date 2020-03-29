|
Richard Allen Miller, born July 17, 1935 to the late Carrie and Harvey Miller in Yuma, Az., passed away March 21, 2020 in Rancho Cucamonga, Ca.
Richard attended local Yuma schools and graduated from Yuma High School, later he served in the U.S. Army, Co. B, 10th Battalion, Fort Ord, Calif. When he came back home, he went to work for the City of Yuma and retired after 30 years of service. He was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church where he was an active member of the Church and IC School. He became a member in 1993 of the IC Church, Knights of Columbus and had received the Honors of the Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus Counsel 9378 of Immaculate Conception Church.
He loved Karate and was a 4th degree black belt in Kenpo Karate, at the training center he coached his team "Millers Killers", who competed actively in several tournaments throughout the state. He was a coach for the City of Yuma Girls Bobby Sox Softball Teams which his daughter was a member of. Richard was also an ardent horseman and owner of Arabian horses. He trained them and participated in numerous horse shows showcasing his dancing Arabian horses through the Yuma Jaycees Horse events. He also loved football and was a lifelong Raiders fan, his favorite player was Jack Tatum, popularly known as "The Assassin".
He came from a large family, was a hard worker from an early age, loved his family and knew how important the simple everyday things meant and with that thought, he made everything he did in his life count. He was happiest spending time with family, his horses and serving his community and church, being the kind of person you could look up to and count on. Many people loved, admired and respected him for the loving and giving person that he was. A loving partner, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a true Monarch of his family, whose presence will be greatly missed by all, both relatives and friends alike.
He is survived by his loving partner Rosa Miller, brother Howard Miller (Louise); children, Van Dockery – Miller (Jeanette), Tanya Miller, Andre Miller (Karen) and Sabrina Miller; Grandchildren, Richard A. Miller III (Mariana), Myah Dockery, Erika Dockery, Amber Dockery, Andre Miller, Devona James (Deshawn), Harper Miller, Isaiah and Josiah Gill and 7 great grandchildren; close family friend Griffin Lewis as well as many other nieces, nephews and friends.
In his passing he now joins his son, Richard A. Miller Jr and siblings, Harvey Miller, Clifford Miller, Bessie Miller, Janis Fifer and Betty Jean Johnson.
He was cremated in California, and at a later time when people can gather again, we will announce a date and place for a Memorial Service for him so we may honor and remember this great man.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 29, 2020