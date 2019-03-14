It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of Richard Anthony White Sr. He joined our Lord on March 4, 2019, passing peacefully in his on the East Cocopah Reservation with family by his side. he was born November 14, 1937 on the Fort Yuma Reservation, CA to Elliott White and Jennie Lawson.



He attended grade school at the Phoenix Indian School, Phoenix, AZ, and graduated from Antelope H.S. in Wellton, AZ. After that he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and proudly served his country for 4 years. Later when he returned he drove for Ott Bros Farms for several years.



In the seventies he joined the Cocopah tribal Police Department, attended training in Roswell, NM. At the USAF Base, Law Enforcement - Roswell Police Academy, becoming one of the First Certified Cocopah Tribal Police Officers. He served ten years with the Deaprtment as a Police Officer and Chief of Police. After leaving CTPD he joined the Somerton Police Department from 1981 until he retired in 2001. After that he returned back to Cocopah Police Dept serving as Chief of Police for a few years to serve his Tribal community once again. During this time Richard lived on the East Cocopah Reservation with his family.



He was proud of his service as a US Marine and Law Enforcement Officer, serving his country and community. one of his accomplishments was the art work he created for the Cocopah Tribal Seal which is used to this day.



Richard's favorite past times were drawing, painting, making and designing tribal gourds, singing songs for his family and signing at Tribal ceremonies. He will be remembered for his witty humor, adventurous stories (he loved a good conversation), love of animals, especially his beloved cats Charlie, silly and Buddy. His dedication to his Law Enforcement service reflected his empathy for all people and commitment to his community. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Elliott White and Jennie Lawson; son Jeremy Holds the enemy; brother Artie Holds the Enemy; sisters Gertrude White and Millie Romero White; uncles Tom Barley and George Barley.



He is survived by his wife, Vina Holds the Enemy; sons Richard A. White Jr. (Baba), Russell A. White and Spencer White; Francisco Pereda Sr.; Godson Francisco Pereda Jr.; sister Diane Moccasin; Una Little Light, Rosella Shane, Shirley Bad Bear, Vicky Holds the Enemy, Alta White Clay, Beverly Shane, Laura White Clay, nieces; Cynthia Cummins, Cecilia Dust, Theresa Little Light, Shania Rose White Clay, beloved mom Rose Chaves, Grandson J.J. Escalante; nephew Maurice Phillips; numerous other nephews, nieces, and close relatives.



Funeral Services will be Friday March 15, 2019,at Funeraria Del Angel - Kamman Mortuary, 795 W 28th St, Yuma, AZ. Viewing is from 2-3 PM; service at 3 PM, then following that, the procession to the Quechan Big House.



Honorary Pallbearers are; Vernon Smith, Neil White, Lymon Golding, Levi Jose, Paul Soto, Edmund Domingues, Rudy Allan, Doug Osborn, Gordy Osborn, Norman Osborn, Irwin Twist, Preston Arrow Weed, Clinton White Clay, Delano White Clay, Justin Ray White Clay, Kenneth White Clay, Pete Escalante, Sam Evanston, John Cristman, Danny Peltier, Frank Pereda Sr., Jarrell Brown Sr., Dave Graber, Dale Shawn Melton, Ray Stillings, Joseph Jenkins, gene Wolford Jr., Stacey Duran, Ernie Holds the Enemy, Richard Little Light, Henry Little Light, Al Holds the Enemy, Gerold Reed, Alden Big Man Sr., Tom Nevers.



Pallbearers are; Clint Keyoite, Phillip Raymer, Manuel Mills, Todd Duran, Naymon Allan, James Barley, Gabriel Dust Jr., James Cummins, Nick Garcia, tony Davis, Shawn Golding, Garrett Golding, and Mike Smith.



A special thanks to his Hospice caregiver Jaclyn Suits, and to Rose Wolford for helping to put everything together. An extra Special thank you to Michelle Magana. Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 14, 2019