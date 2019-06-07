Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM American Legion Post 56 1490 W 3rd St. Yuma , AZ View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Richard Barriga Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Felix "Burgie" Barriga

1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers On Saturday, May 25th, 2019, Army-National Guard Veteran, Richard Felix "Burgie" Barriga, (age 75) loving husband and father of three, passed away at his home in Bullhead City, AZ. Richard was born on February 6th, 1944 in San Diego, CA to Felix and Herminia (Castano) Barriga. Richard attended Crane school, Yuma High School, and Arizona State University. On November 8th, 1966, he married Phyllis A. Aldrete. Together they raised Andrea, Angela, and Richie.



As an Arizona cable pioneer, Richard worked for the Yuma cable company for over 30 years. He began as an installer and worked his way up into management. After retiring from the cable industry, Richard worked for the Yuma Daily Sun for about 10 years as the Distribution Manager before moving into the hardware sales industry. In 2005, Richard and Phyllis moved to Chandler, AZ where they resided until 2017. He was incredibly happy with his new home in an upscale retirement community overlooking the hills of Bullhead City where he spent the remainder of his life.



"Burgie" was known for his love of music and sports. He spent most of his life playing in local bands such as being an original member of the Torquays and Tequila Express. He was so proud to share with others how his band was the very first band to perform on the Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA. and how they almost signed a record deal with a major recording label. He also loved sharing how he met and recorded with famous musician, Ray Charles and how his band opened for recording artist, the Strawberry Alarm Clock, where the audience boo'd them off stage as they wanted to hear Richard's band play instead. Richard also enjoyed sharing his favorite memories such as when he met Gene Autry at a spring training baseball game, installed cable at Pro-baseball player, Steve Garvey's spring training house, and when him and Phyllis dined with undisputed light heavyweight professional boxer, Michael Spinks. Richard enjoyed retelling times of his son's soccer, baseball, & football days and how much he enjoyed being a coach and helping out with Kofa High School Football boosters. Richard loved to play golf, play fantasy sports, play his keyboard, sing with his granddaughter, and he loved writing out lyrics to his favorite songs.



Richard was predeceased by his daughter, Andrea Donata (1987), his father (1996), his mother (2017), and his mother-in-law, Dora Harper (May 27, 2019).



Richard is survived by his wife Phyllis, his daughter, Angela Dolores Rovegno-Thomas, his son-in-law, David H. Thomas, his son, Richard Felix Barriga II, his daughter-in-law, Heidi McCarthy Barriga, and his grandchildren, Anthony Philip Rovegno, Andrea Marie Rovegno, Brody Robert Barriga, and Alexander Miles Barriga. He is also survived by his siblings, Marie Hortense (Sal) Sferrazza, Irene Carvajal, and Michael F. (Maria) Barriga.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 15th, 2019 from 2 – 5pm at American Legion Post 56, 1490 W 3rd St., Yuma, AZ. Published in The Yuma Sun on June 7, 2019