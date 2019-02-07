|
Richard A. Frost, 90, passed away on December 24, 2018 in Yuma. He was born in Bremerton, WA on December 4, 1928.
Richard was a longshoreman from Aberdeen, WA, a Veteran of the US Army, and an active volunteer for many years at The Crossroads Mission in Yuma.
He is survived by his wife Connie, of 63 years, his brother Gene Frost, seven children, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held at 9 AM on February 9, 2019 at St. John Neuman Catholic Church in Yuma, AZ. Internment to follow at the Columbarium at the Church with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crossroads Mission: 944 S Arizona Ave. Yuma, AZ 85364 and Hospice Compassus: 1025 W. 24th St. Ste 15 Yuma, AZ 85364.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 7, 2019