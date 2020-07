Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Gil Dominguez, 76, died June 23, 2020, at his Yuma home.



Born Sept. 1, 1943, in Tucson, he worked for the Department of Transportation and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.



Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. July 17 at Johnson Mortuary Chapel, with rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 9 a.m. July 18 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish, with Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn.

