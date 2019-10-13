|
Dick was born May 18, 1925, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Fred and Dorothy Trenck. He graduated from Independent High School in Fort Knox, Kentucky and enlisted in the Army Air Corps in aviation cadet training, where he served until World War II ended. After the war, he enrolled at the University of Notre Dame in the College of Civil Engineering. In 1953, and began working at the U.S. Geological Survey in Tucson, Arizona where he after a long and successful career as a Hydrologic/Engineering Technician.
Dick is survived by his daughters: Diana Trenck, Candy Werley (Don) and Melissa Schlamann. His grandchildren; Shannon Ward (Scott), Travis Cornell (Jessica), Jonathan (Wendy), Jason Werley (Grace), Chad Werley (Ashley), Brooke and Seth Schlamann. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; daughter, Gail McKenna and grandsons Lonnie Cornell, Jacob Schlamann and Richard Greer.
Dick was a devoted husband and father. He was kind, generous, hardworking and funny. He loved to fish. He had a deep faith that sustained him to the end.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 am, October 19, 2019, at Stone Ridge Church, 6300 E 24th St.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 13, 2019