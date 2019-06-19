Richard Kennedy a long time resident of Yuma, AZ, died peacefully on May 21, 2019 in Port Townsend, WA at the age of 78. he was surrounded by his wife, daughter Cathy and close friends.



Richard is survived by his wife Marjorie; children, Cynthia (Bill Turner) of Elko, Nevada, Cathleen Kennedy of Yuma, AZ, and Douglas Kennedy. Richard is also survived by seven granddaughters, three grandsons, twenty great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Richard's youngest sister had three boys, Richard, Danny and Charlie Gilbert that he dearly loved as his own.



He is preceded in death by his son Michael Kennedy, his parents, one brother and three sisters.



Richard was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on August 1, 1940. He met his beloved wife, Marjorie in 1957, they shared the next 61 years creating a strong and loving family. During the early years of their marriage, Richard was an Iron worker out of Omaha, Nebraska. As their children grew up, Richard and Marjorie migrated to El Centro, CA, where they spent the next 22 years in partnership with a successful corporation. In 2002 they relocated to Yuma, AZ and purchased Gila Mountain RV Resort in Yuma, AZ which the family still owns and operates.



Richard and Marjorie loved to travel the world, seek out new adventures and conquer new challenges. One such challenge that he was particularly proud of, he learned to fly and earned his pilot's license after the age of 50.



Richard will be best remembered by his generosity, his sense of humor, hard work ethic, his quick wit and his love of sharing a good story.



There will be a celebration of Richard's life on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1 PM at the Gila Mountain RV Resort. Published in The Yuma Sun on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary