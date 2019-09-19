|
Richard Olson, 71, born July 29, 1948 in Morris, Minnesota to Twenhart and Lucille Olson. He passed away due to his second battle of cancer on September 1, 2019 at his youngest daughter's home in Yuma, AZ.
He graduated from Granite Hills High School in El Cajon, CA. Richard served in the U.S. Army and Vietnam from 1966 – 1969 as well as 3 years reserves. He was employed by Daley Corp. In San Diego more than 20 years and retired from Granite Construction Company in 2010.
He is preceded in death by is parents Twenhart and Lucille Olson. Survived by his partner Ann Swinton of Yuma, AZ, sister Linda (Bob) Seebold from Yuma, AZ, daughters Chris (Steve) Errea from Santa Barbara, CA, Shelly Olson Moreno from Yuma, AZ, grandchildren Alex Moreno, Lexxi Moreno, Sarah Errea and Rachel Errea, nieces Denise (Tommy) Grimm from Escondido, CA, Anitra (Derich) Sonye from Vista, CA, great nephews Michael Sonye, Riley Grimm, and great niece Haley Sonye.
Special Thanks to Hospice of Yuma and Hospice Compassus with all your help and care for him. Also, thank you to the amazing staff at Banner University Hospital in Tucson.
A Celebration of his life will be held Saturday September 28, 2019 from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm at Shilo Inn. 1550 S. Castle Dome Ave with an open invitation to friends and family.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 19, 2019