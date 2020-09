Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard S. Gill Jr., 69, of Yuma, died Sept. 16, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Born Nov. 14, 1950, in Yuma, he was a detention officer for Yuma County and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.



Servies are pending at a later date. Funeraria del Angel Kammann is handling arrangements, with cremation at Desert Lawn.

