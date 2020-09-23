1/1
Richard S. "Charlie" Gill Jr.
1950 - 2020
Richard S. Gill Jr., 69, went to be with his father, Richard Sr., on September 16, 2020.

Charlie was born November 14, 1950 to Richard Sr. and Bertha Gill.

His fondest memories were of his childhood, growing up in North Gila Valley. He was passionate about space exploration, food, politics, history, culture and most importantly football.

He proudly served his country by joining the Navy during the Vietnam War. Later, he served his community working as a detention officer at the Yuma County Sheriff's Department for 22 years.

He was a kind, decent, and honest man who was always willing to help anyone in need. His strong spirit and legacy of kindness will live on in those who knew him best. He will be deeply missed.

Published in Yuma Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
