Richard Sydney Rhodes
1939 - 2020
Born, February 22, 1939 to Sydney and Coralyn Rhodes in California.

Died, September 30, 2020 at home in Yuma, AZ.

He graduated from Corvallis High School in Corvallis, OR and attended one year at Oregon State University.

He managed several Office Products stores in Oregon before moving to Washington to be a sales representative for Moore Business Forms.

He married Karen Bergquist on June 7, 1970. They are members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church here in Yuma. He loved collecting and had many collections.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years (Karen) and three children; Charles of Seattle, WA, Paul of Yuma, AZ and Jenine (Keck) of Arlington, WA. There are 2 grandchildren: Sarah and Nathan of Arlington, WA.

Memorial Service will take place at Yuma Mortuary with Father Robert of St. Paul's officiating. It will be October 10th, 2020 at 2:00pm.

Published in Yuma Sun on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
