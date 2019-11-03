|
Robert "Bob" William Romine passed away on October 22, 2019 from a heart attack in Yuma, Arizona. He was 62. He was born in Glendale on June 3, 1957 and resided in La Crescenta, California until joining the Marine Corps where he was also affectionately known as "Red". He was a loving son to his parents Mary (Ellen) and Herman Romine.
He graduated from Crescenta Valley High School in 1975 where he lettered in football, and he was a fan of the Falcons his entire life. He joined the Marine Corps in 1975, served his country for 10 years, and was honorably discharged in 1986.
He had a kind heart and was always willing to help others in need. He will be missed.
He is survived by his parents and four younger siblings-Ellen Patricia Fraas, Cheryl Romine, James Romine and Karen Romine.
There will be a graveside service at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA on November 5, 2019.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 3, 2019