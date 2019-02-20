Robert Bruce Jackson 86, of Yuma, Arizona, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday February 17th, 2019. Bruce was born September 1st, 1932 in Memphis, Tennessee.



Bruce was a Korean War Veteran serving with the United States Navy. After his Military service Bruce traveled to Mexico City to perfect his spanish and then onto Venezuela to become a school superintendent. Bruce and his bride Ivonne settled in San Luis, Arizona to raise a family and were a staple in the growing San Luis Community as owners and operators of Western Ace Hardware for over 40 years. Bruce also served as a council member for the City of San Luis when the City became incorporated in 1979 and enjoyed being a Rotarian in the Somerton Rotary Club. You could find Bruce in his office at the store or cruising around town on his dirt bike striking up a conversation with anyone he saw. Bruce had a passion for tennis, golf, books, and his pet dogs.



Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Valerie Jackson, his 3 sons Jackson, Geoffrey, and Jason, his brother Dan and sister Peggy.



Bruce is survived by his loving and caring wife of 47 years Ivonne Jackson, his son Brookes Jackson, brother Bill, and sisters Valerie and Patsy, many nieces, nephews, and his Dog and Pal "Friday"



A public viewing for family and friends will be on Thursday, February 21st, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Desert Valley Mortuary, 138 N. Avenue B, Somerton, AZ. 85350. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 22nd, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Desert Valley Mortuary. A private interment will take place at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Yuma, AZ in the near future.



The Jackson family would like to Thank Everyone for their overwhelming Love, Prayers, and Support during this time.



In lieu of flowers please make donations payable to Hospice of Yuma. Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary