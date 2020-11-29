Robert Clark Cannell died November 17th, 2020, in Yuma, Arizona. Robert was born on August 12th, 1942 in Natick, Massachusetts. His parents were Frank Walker Cannell and Mary Louise Cannell. His sister Rebecca Stratton Browne preceded him in death.
Robert did his undergraduate studies at the Colorado School of Mines and the University of Colorado in Boulder. Robert graduated from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in 1967. He did a year of residency in Seattle, Washington from 1968-1969. In 1969 he came to Yuma as a Navy General Medical Officer, serving at the Marine Corps Air Station Dispensary. After completing his Pediatric residency in Tucson, he returned to Yuma in 1972 and started Yuma Pediatrics, Ltd., a general pediatric group practice which is still caring for Yumas pediatric patients. Robert Cannell became medical director of the Yuma Regional Medical Center School Health Program in 1996. He also spent several years as the Medical Director of Yuma Childrens Rehabilitative Services. In 1999 he received the honor of being named Citizen of the Year in Yuma. He took a break from the School Health Program to serve in the Arizona State Legislature from 2000 to 2006, serving both in the House of Representatives, and the Senate. While there, he served as co-chairman of the Childrens Caucus, a group of state legislators that advocated for children in legislation and budget negotiations. He served on the Health Committees in House and Senate, being ranking minority member of the Health Committee in the House. He was chosen to be a member of a group of Arizonans who accompanied Governor Hull to Washington, D.C. to encourage T-Gen to locate in Arizona. Dr. Cannell also served as medical director of the YRMC school health program, which provides medical care to elementary school children and their younger siblings in three fixed sites in elementary schools in Yuma and San Luis, and in a mobile van which serves three elementary schools in East Yuma County. He recently retired from an incredible half century serving as Yumas very first full-time pediatrician in June of this year.
He is survived by his wife Leslie Galbreath Cannell of Yuma, daughter Catherine Louise Scherer (husband, Jim Scherer) of Yuma, and sons Jonathan Clark Cannell (wife, Kjerstin Cannell) of Marion, Montana and Christopher Scott Cannell (wife, Rebecca Cannell) of Tucson, Arizona. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Christin Scherer, Robert Scherer, Torsten Cannell (wife, Roong Cannell), Solvej Cannell, Jensen Cannell, Hayden Cannell, Hannah Cannell and Harrison Cannell.
The Neptune Society is handling his cremation and his memorial service will be carried out at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Foundation of YRMC
or The Healing Journey
)