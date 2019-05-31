Robert Coleman, 91, of Yuma, Arizona was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on May 24, 2019. He passed peacefully at his home with his family at his side.



Bob was son born to Martie and Ruby Coleman in Johnstown, Missouri on July 27, 1927 on the family farm where they lived until the moved to Kansas City, Missouri in 1942.



Bob's family moved to Yuma, Arizona in 1951. Bob and his father were hired on at the Yuma County Water Users Association. He was employed for 55 years before retiring.Bob was a quiet, unassuming man, and was well-liked by everyone who knew him. Bob served in the Unites States Army From 1945-1947 where he was stationed in Berlin, Germany. He will be greatly missed until we meet again in God's Kingdom.



Bob is survived by his Nephew Mike Eldrige, Great Nephews and Nieces Tina, Laura, Michael Eldrige and Billy, Sheena, Paige and Matt Amerson.



He was a faithful member of the Central Church of Christ. There will be only a private ceremony for family and church members only. Published in The Yuma Sun on May 31, 2019