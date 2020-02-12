|
Robert Dale Fitzherbert, beloved husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa, uncle, brother, and friend went to be with the Lord after a tragic accident took him on February 4, 2020.
Robert's 78 years of life were characterized by a deep love for God that overflowed in service and generosity to others. Early on, he displayed this orientation to service when he left his native Maine at 17 to enlist in the Navy. After 20 years of service to his country, Robert retired from the military and worked for another 20 years as a mechanic and welder for San Diego Gas & Electric.After retiring from SDG&E, Robert entered into Ministry and faithfully served the Lord for another 20 years. For his family, friends, and church community, however, Robert is remembered not only for what he did in his life, but also for how he lived and loved on a daily basis. His life shows that a great man is one who humbly serves, faithfully prays, and joyfully works at whatever task set before him.
Robert's life touched many, and he leaves behind a community who loved him dearly. He is survived by Leah, his beloved wife of 39 1/2 years; 4 siblings, Lea Chappell, Tom (Betsy) Fitzherbert, Vicky (Dan) Lyons, and Kevin Fitzherbert; 5 children, Robert Fitzherbert Jr., JoAnn (Bill) Screws, Linda (Juan) Beltran, Erica (Scott) Becker, and Jonathan (Gayle) Fitzherbert; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
An open memorial service to celebrate Robert's life will be held on Thursday, February 13th, 2020 at the Yuma Civic Center at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 13, 2020