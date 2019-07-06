Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eagles
225 S. 1st Avenue
Yuma, AZ
1979 - 2019
Robert George Thomas III Obituary
Robert George Thomas III, 40, of Yuma, Arizona died unexpectedly on June 29, 2019.

Robert worked as a fabrication apprentice and general laborer over the years. He was a husband, father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and friend.

He loved his family. One of his favorite places to be was at the river. Whether it was floating down, on the boat, fishing, kayaking or just watching the kids play. A man with a huge heart willing to help others before himself was taken from us far too soon. Robert will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert G. Thomas Jr. and Mercedes Thomas, grandparents, Steve and Alice Melendez and Robert Thomas Sr.

"You are free like a bird", gone but never forgotten.

A Celebration of Life will be at the Eagles, 225 S. 1st Avenue, Yuma, AZ on Saturday, July 20th 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
Published in The Yuma Sun on July 6, 2019
