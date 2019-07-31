Home

DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
(928) 627-7600
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
American Legion Post 56
1490 W. 3rd St.
Robert Gerald Roberson


1969 - 2019
Robert Gerald Roberson Obituary
Robert Gerald Roberson a.k.a. "Bob" was called home on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born in Brinkley, AR January 27, 1969.

He is survived by his three children, Crystal, Joseph, Sara, his two grandchildren, Alyssa and Anthony, his mom, Rose, his sister, Rita, and five brothers, Troy, Wayne, Darryl, Rick and Tony.

He was proceeded by his father, Ruben and his wife, Robyn.

He will be missed by all of us very much.

I miss you Bob and I love you, Mom.

Services will be held Saturday, August, 3, 2019 from 1:00 until 5:00 pm, American Legion Post 56,
1490 W. 3rd Street.
Published in The Yuma Sun on July 31, 2019
