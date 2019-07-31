Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Desert lawn
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
1887 South McKinley Ave
Yuma, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert John "Bobby John" Lopez


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert John "Bobby John" Lopez Obituary
Robert John Lopez, 57 years old, passed away on July 13, 2019 at Dobson Home in Chandler, Arizona.

Robert was born on March 5, 1962 in Yuma, Arizona to Lydia Lopez and the late Robert Gene Lopez.

Robert served two and half years in the Marine Corps.

Robert is survived by his children, Robert John Lopez Jr., Leticia Amanda Calhoun, Roslyn Lopez, Carolyn Lopez. Robert has two sisters, Ramona Armas and Anna Martinez. Robert has six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Gene Lopez (dad).

Burial for Robert will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Desert lawn. A Celebration of Robert's Life will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 5:00 pm at 1887 South McKinley Ave, Yuma, Arizona 85364
Published in The Yuma Sun on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.