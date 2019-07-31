|
Robert John Lopez, 57 years old, passed away on July 13, 2019 at Dobson Home in Chandler, Arizona.
Robert was born on March 5, 1962 in Yuma, Arizona to Lydia Lopez and the late Robert Gene Lopez.
Robert served two and half years in the Marine Corps.
Robert is survived by his children, Robert John Lopez Jr., Leticia Amanda Calhoun, Roslyn Lopez, Carolyn Lopez. Robert has two sisters, Ramona Armas and Anna Martinez. Robert has six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Gene Lopez (dad).
Burial for Robert will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Desert lawn. A Celebration of Robert's Life will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 5:00 pm at 1887 South McKinley Ave, Yuma, Arizona 85364
Published in The Yuma Sun on July 31, 2019