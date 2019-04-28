Robert L. McDowell

July 11, 1933 - March 10, 2019

Joan E. McDowell

January 30, 1940 - March 14, 2019



Bob McDowell was born in Los Angeles, CA, on July 11, 1933. Joan was born in Tillamook, OR, on January 30, 1940.



Bob and Joan married on July 25, 1964, and it was a marriage that would last forever. They were magnificent parents. The family of five spent every weekend from May to September swimming, water skiing, fishing, as well as vacationing for two weeks for many years at Lake Shasta. Bob was an Army veteran and retired from the Carpenters Union as a floor layer. Joan worked from time to time in food service, from waitressing to management of various establishments, but her main focus and passion was her family. They owned a concession business for several years after they retired and enjoyed traveling for the business and the time it gave them to employ their grandchildren and instill in them the great work ethic they both had. Their last adventure was Yuma, where they spent many happy years together with old friends and new.



They were preceded in death by their only son, Bryan.



They are survived by daughters, Brenda and Cindy, 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter, and their many friends who meant so much to them. They will be missed by so many.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 5, at 2:00 p.m., at the Yuma DAV, 954 S 13th Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364. Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary