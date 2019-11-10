|
Robert Shane Brown was born in San Diego, CA on September 26, 1964 to Robert Dale and Judith Ann Brown. Shane passed away unexpectedly on November 5, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona.
Shane is survived by his parents, Bob & Judy Brown; children Sean Brown and Sarah Brown; sisters Sheryl Ferro (Louie Robles) and Christine McConnaughay; loving ex-wife Lis Brown; stepson Brian (Chelsea) Carter; nieces Danielle McConnaughay, Emilie Ferro, and Nicole Ferro; nephews Brian McConnaughay and Will Ferro and numerous family members.
A celebration of life will held at the family home, 1593 E Ocotillo Ct, Yuma, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 starting at 3:00 pm. Donations can be made to the or a .
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 10, 2019