Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Shane Brown


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Shane Brown Obituary
Robert Shane Brown was born in San Diego, CA on September 26, 1964 to Robert Dale and Judith Ann Brown. Shane passed away unexpectedly on November 5, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona.

Shane is survived by his parents, Bob & Judy Brown; children Sean Brown and Sarah Brown; sisters Sheryl Ferro (Louie Robles) and Christine McConnaughay; loving ex-wife Lis Brown; stepson Brian (Chelsea) Carter; nieces Danielle McConnaughay, Emilie Ferro, and Nicole Ferro; nephews Brian McConnaughay and Will Ferro and numerous family members.

A celebration of life will held at the family home, 1593 E Ocotillo Ct, Yuma, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 starting at 3:00 pm. Donations can be made to the or a .
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -